R&M, the globally active Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, has received the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability.

As it has every year since 2016, the EcoVadis ranking platform recently analysed and evaluated R&M’s environmental, social and ethical performance. The assessors awarded the company 78 points (out of 100), thus granting R&M ‘Gold status’. According to EcoVadis, R&M ranks among the top 5% of all companies rated in the past 12 months. Furthermore, in the ‘Manufacture of cables and network technologies’ sector, R&M ranks in the top 1% of manufacturers assessed.

“By awarding us the gold medal, EcoVadis recognises our significantly increased commitment to value-oriented sustainability. The EcoVadis assessment confirms that our sustainability measures are credible, verifiable and viable,” says R&M CEO, Michel Riva.

“Over the past few months, R&M has broadened its perspective to include every stage of the value-added process and the entire supply chain,” reports R&M COO and Sustainability Officer, Markus Stieger. “Another milestone was the identification of all factors with which we can balance greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1, 2 and 3. This enabled R&M to create a scientifically sound basis last year for the strategic goal of net zero. More than two-thirds of R&M’s suppliers use a standardised environmental management system. R&M is working intensively on integrating the circular economy into all company-wide processes.

The managing directors and sustainability ambassadors from all R&M organisations are working closely together. R&M has globally standardised its own standards for personnel management, labour and human rights on the basis of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The EcoVadis rating is regarded internationally as a benchmark for the progress made by companies in the various spheres of activity relating to sustainability. The list of criteria includes climate and environmental protection, labour and human rights, procurement, business ethics and the documentation of sustainability measures.

