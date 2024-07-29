Iceotope, the precision liquid cooling specialist, has announced the retirement of David Craig from the position of CEO effective from 30 September 2024.

The company will be led jointly by Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Nathan Blom and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Simon Jesenko until the appointment of David’s successor. David will continue to advise the company and provide assistance during the transition period.

Nathan has a leadership background driving revenue and strategy in Fortune 500 companies, including Lenovo and HP. Simon is a deep tech finance executive with experience supporting private equity and venture capital-backed companies as they achieve hypergrowth.

David joined Iceotope in June 2015 and during his nine years at the helm, he has successfully guided the company through a transformative period as it seeks to become recognised as the leader in precision liquid cooling. His achievements include building a strong team with a clear vision to engineer practical liquid cooling solutions to meet emerging challenges, such as AI, distributed telco edge, high power dense computing, and sustainable data centre operations.

The company’s cooling technology is critical in meeting today’s global data centre sustainability challenges. Its technology removes nearly 100% of the heat generated, reduces energy use by up to 40% and water consumption by up to 100%. The strength of its technology has attracted an international consortium of investors that include ABC Impact, British Patient Capital, Northern Gritstone, nVent and SDCL.

David comments, “The past nine years have been an amazing ride – we have built a fantastic team, developed a great IP portfolio and created the only liquid cooling solution that addresses the thermal and sustainability challenges facing the data centre industry today and tomorrow.

“I have enjoyed every moment and have nothing but pride in the team, company and product. However, it feels like now is an appropriate time for me to step aside, enjoy retirement, and focus on other passions in my life; particularly my charitable work in the UK and Africa. I look forward to seeing the future success of Iceotope and can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Iceotope Chairman, George Shaw, states, “On behalf of everyone at Iceotope, we thank David for his dedication and endless enthusiasm for the company, the technology and the people who make it all possible. We know he will be a tremendous brand ambassador for precision liquid cooling in the years to come. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

