With capacity issues, legislative and environmental concerns currently causing a huge strain for data centre operators across Europe, a new whitepaper has highlighted that the answer for many data centres may lie in green bridging solutions.

Bridging the Energy Gap for European Data Centres from Aggreko looks at the energy challenges currently affecting the industry across the continent. Grid connection delays due to power constraints, with long waits expected for projects are causing huge delays across industry, while the impact of inefficient energy solutions on business bottom lines is even greater thanks to higher energy bills.

Meanwhile, legislative and environmental concerns are also increasing. To align with the EU and UK’s 2050 net zero emissions scenario, emissions must be halved by 2030 to mitigate impact on climate change and rising global temperatures. This will require the industry to continue to be vigilant to ongoing decarbonisation pressures and adapt accordingly to tightening legislation, especially construction rules within major cities.

Billie Durie, Global Sector Head – Data Centres at Aggreko, says, “Despite the huge growth in the data centre sector across Europe, we are keenly aware of the challenges it is now facing. With environmental, financial, and legislative pressures all at incredibly high levels, there is a chance that these external factors may affect the industry’s expansion.

“Taking note of these potential problems is important if the growth of the data centre industry is to continue. With demand soaring for more digital services, issues surrounding the correct specification of the right equipment and the tightening of sustainability legislation need to be addressed by viable solutions for the industry to keep going on the correct path.”

Considering these concerns, the whitepaper offers several actions that data centre stakeholders can take to avert these issues. These include sourcing greener bridging solutions such as battery energy storage systems (BESS), Stage-V generators, and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) that can provide short- to long-term power for projects in the absence of a grid connection.

A specific example raised in the white paper was a case study in the Republic of Ireland. The client discovered they would not be able to connect a data centre they were developing for a client in Dublin until several months after the site was due to come online. Rather than delay progress, the customer chose to find a bridging power supply that could support the site until the connection was available.

Aggreko provided, installed, and commissioned a bank of 12 next generation gas (NGG) generators; enough to power the data centre as it ramped up. This ultimately included 14 MW of NGG generators at the Dublin site, as well as 10 kV switchgears, transformers and auxiliary equipment that allowed the site to operate completely independent of a grid connection.

“Using decentralised solutions has the power to supercharge the industry moving forward,” Billy notes. “With the risks of delays and obstructions to construction only likely to get worse as European infrastructure struggles to cope with demand, bridging solutions have the power to keep things moving on important projects.”

