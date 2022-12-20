Kester Capital has announced its investment in DC Byte, a global market intelligence and analytics provider for data centre operators, developers, investors, advisers and suppliers.

The investment represents Kester’s third investment in the information and data sector, and the fifth investment out of its latest fund, Kester Capital II, which closed at its hard cap in 2020.

Kester will work alongside DC Byte’s management team to develop new markets and products aimed at capitalising on the strong organic growth being driven by underlying demand for, and investment in, digital infrastructure.

Demand for cloud storage is driving the need for increased capacity, regulation and geographical expansion and DC Byte is well positioned to continue to benefit from these significant market tailwinds.

DC Byte was founded in 2017 by CEO Ed Galvin with the backing of seed investors led by property industry veteran Alan Froggatt. The company has rapidly established itself with a highly differentiated subscription-based offering through its data centre focused market intelligence and analytics platform. This proprietary data and insight rich service provides users with a comprehensive global database, updated and validated in real time, alleviating critical customer pain points caused by the lack of reliable and transparent information. DC Byte is headquartered in London, with operations in Europe, Asia and North America.

Ed Galvin, DC Byte CEO, says, “I am delighted to be working with Kester to accelerate our vision for the company as we enter a new and exciting chapter in the story of DC Byte. Kester’s experience in scaling data and information businesses makes them an excellent partner to support the future growth of the business and continue our mission to provide ever greater levels of insight into the data centre sector.”

Cameron Crockett, Managing Partner at Kester Capital, adds, “Ed and team have built an exceptional data business in the very attractive and rapidly scaling data centre market. Subscription information and data is a core sector for Kester and we look forward to helping the DC Byte team maximise the opportunity ahead of them.”