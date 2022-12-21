Stream Data Centers has announced the newest addition to its executive leadership team: Callan Space as Vice President of Finance. In this role, Callan will spearhead the development of new financial processes, goal-supported structures and investor partner collaborations that will help the company continue to effectively scale its growth while meeting evolving data centre customer needs. The addition of Callan represents another strategic leadership addition to support the company’s accelerated growth trajectory.

As a seasoned executive in the critical infrastructure industry, Callan brings crucial insight from her career building exceptionally successful teams and processes for one of the world’s largest hyperscalers. Before joining Stream, she served as the Senior Finance Manager for Amazon, where she was instrumental in leading the US East data centre region. Her deep subject-matter expertise and experience driving efficiencies at scale made her the ideal candidate to support the company’s accelerated expansion.

“I am extremely excited to join Stream and help build a world-class finance organisation to continue supporting the industry’s largest and most advanced hyperscale and global enterprise customers,” comments Callan. “I’m looking forward to bringing insights and the strong business partnership experience I garnered across nearly a decade of procurement and financial process leadership for a world-renowned hyperscaler during its full-scale maturing process. Furthermore, as someone who grew up on a dairy farm in upstate New York and is accustomed to working in a 24/7 environment where everyone works hard and shows up for customers (even if they are cows), I bring an unusually colourful skillset to work.”

“Stream has been growing strategically at a rapid rate to support complex and evolving customer requirements, and we believe that Callan is the right person for ensuring that our financial goals and strategies align with this commitment,” states Paul Moser, Stream’s Co-Managing Partner. “Stream leadership is excited to welcome her to our team, and we look forward to seeing her in action as we ensure customer success well into the future.”