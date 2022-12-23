Prime Data Centers has announced it has completed a pre-lease with a large, publicly-traded technology company. The transaction secures 12MW at Prime’s Los Angeles data centre for delivery in Q4 of 2023. The new customer will use the capacity to optimise content delivery for its growing user base in the Southern California region.

“On behalf of everyone at Prime, I would like to welcome our newest customer to the Los Angeles market,” comments Nicholas Laag, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Data Centers. “Demand is strong at Prime LAX-01 thanks to its unique combination of reliable, wholesale data centre capacity and access to hundreds of local, national and global networks. This creates an ideal data centre environment for cloud providers, Internet businesses, technology companies, and the content-centric enterprise.”

LAX-01, Prime’s first Southern California data centre, features a three-story design, 261,000ft² and 33MW of critical IT load capacity. The data centre offers a desirable combination of available wholesale power and easy access to hundreds of networks in the capacity-constrained, downtown LA market.

Prime has entered into an agreement with a national carrier to provide dark fibre services to any LAX-01 customer at low-cost, wholesale rates, linking each of the five downtown LA carrier hotels and more than 300 carriers to the facility. The agreement enables hyperscale Prime customer connectivity requirements that may number in the hundreds of fibre pairs.

The LAX-01 development is part of Prime’s global, expansion roadmap that projects 2.4GW upon completion with 159MW delivered in California alone. The company is supporting the initiative with a focus on talent acquisition that has yielded 163% employee growth in 2022 and projects 159% growth for 2023. Nearly 30% of Prime employees are diverse above the US workforce average of 23%.

Prime partners with digital-first organisations like cloud providers, colocation companies, Internet businesses, and the tech-savvy enterprise to enhance application performance and customer experience through global data centre development and optimisation.