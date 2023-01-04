atNorth has announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire two data centre facilities in Finland from Advania. This acquisition will fuel atNorth’s expansion in the region, as the company also looks to build a third site in Finland.

atNorth’s decarbonising platform powers the world’s largest organisations, delivering environmentally responsible, power-efficient, cost-optimised, and high-performance computing solutions as a service for high-density, data-heavy IT workloads. The company will take over the operations and management of the two data centres, acquiring the sites and talent from Advania to continue running the facilities in a high-performing, scalable way to service existing customers at the highest level. These facilities will be added to atNorth’s fast-growing solutions portfolio of data centre facilities across the Nordics. An expert team of atNorth data centre specialists will oversee the process to ensure a smooth transition with uninterrupted operations and seamless service.

“We are happy to launch atNorth’s operations in Finland. It is a part of our growth strategy to grow and expand our services sustainably and strategically across the Nordics. As organisations increasingly move IT workloads to the Nordics, the investment into this region is critical for atNorth to continue to support our customers in a sustainable, efficient manner,” says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO, atNorth. “We are proud to invest into the region and Finnish data centre industry with this acquisition, as we prepare to expand further into the region. Our presence in Finland will align our vision to grow our Nordics footprint and vision to become the go-to decarbonisation platform for today and tomorrow’s global organisations.”

Finland is a global tech and digitalisation leader and an enticing target market for foreign direct investment. Finnish enterprises have a long tradition of investing in research and development, and the government has prioritised digitalisation. As a result, the country has a thriving tech sector, with many successful start-ups and innovative companies. atNorth has a history of investing in areas with top tech talent and talented workforces and will be opening its third data centre site this year in Akureyri, Iceland’s tech hub of the north.

The Finnish State Treasury has announced the objective for the nation to be climate neutral in 2035 and the world’s first fossil-free welfare society. Finland is said to be a leader in developing renewable energy technology and has a strong focus on sustainability, which directly aligns with atNorth’s sustainable IT focus across the whole of its business.

“An important reason to establish a partnership with atNorth in Finland is their dedicated focus to deliver high quality and sustainable services,” says Atte Kekkonen, CEO, Advania Finland. “We appreciate teaming up with companies with the same customer focus and quality mindset as ourselves.”