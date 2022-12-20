atNorth has announced that it has become a partner of the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Association. atNorth has also joined the iMasons Climate Accord (ICA), which was established in February 2022 to bring leading companies together across the digital infrastructure industry to accelerate the journey to carbon neutrality through combined efforts to make meaningful, sustained progress.

“Joining the iMasons Climate Accord is a key strategic initiative for atNorth,” comments Ásdís Ólafsdóttir, ESG Manager, atNorth. “Right now, we are reminded of how important it is to place sustainability at the core of everything we do – from the products we buy to the electricity we consume. Carbon neutrality, net zero emissions, sustainable IT – these are more than buzz words, they are guiding principles that all businesses need to live by. The climate accord from iMasons is the perfect example of helping to guide our industry through much-needed changes and regulations in order to achieve sustainability and walk our talk, – we look forward to collaborating with our colleagues to support the ICA’s incredible work.”

iMasons is a professional association of technology and business leaders representing digital infrastructure projects from all over the world. Their vision is to ‘Unite the Builders of the Digital Age’ by enabling its members to connect, grow and give back, therefore enhancing education opportunities, championing diversity and inclusion, promoting innovation and technical excellence and inspiring sustainability across the industry.

“We bring industry leaders together in a way that hasn’t been done before, to facilitate unprecedented collaboration between digital infrastructure companies in order to make meaningful and sustained progress towards our goals,” says Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of Infrastructure Masons. “We welcome atNorth to our members base at a crucial time and look forward to collaborating with the team to help our industry reduce carbon and work towards a sustainable future.”

Gisli Kristjansson, atNorth’s CCO, recently received an IM100 Award from the iMasons. The winners were recognised for contributing to the digital infrastructure in meaningful, impactful and measurable ways. “I am honoured to win this award and to be recognised for the work we are doing at atNorth,” comments Gisli. “Sustainability is a key initiative for us, as we continue to expand our data centre infrastructure and lower our carbon footprint. We are starting to see a positive shift in mindset across our industry and by partnering with the iMasons, we can continue to drive sustainability up the IT agenda.”

Recognising the critical necessity to have industry-wide adoption of open standards, the ICA has set out to enable better reporting of how carbon is used in data centre materials, products, and services. In addition, it will analyse carbon intensity within power consumption, and endeavours to implement a universal labelling system and maturity model together with founding members in order to report on carbon neutrality progress.