Immuta has announced a strategic partnership to help German organisations create modern data environments with the confidence of automated and secure data access controls.

Following the expansion, Immuta’s collaboration with Data Reply’s expertise and consultation will empower organisations to innovate and maximise the value of data with secure data protection at scale.

To accelerate data-driven decision-making, organisations require trusted advice on enhancing data security, ensuring compliance, optimising data management costs, and improving data architecture agility. Data Reply’s data and AI expertise is now coupled with Immuta’s data security platform.

The partnership brings together two vital aspects for organisations seeking data-driven excellence:

Data governance: Immuta brings its expertise in providing unrivalled cloud data access control, allowing organisations to automate access control for any data, across any cloud service, and all compute infrastructure. Data and AI system integrator: Data Reply stands as a dependable partner, empowering customers to unleash the full potential of their data assets through strategic data initiatives and advanced solutions.

The partnership will focus on the following key areas: