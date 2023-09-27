DTX + UCX Europe 2023 has revealed more impressive additions to its 200+ speakers line-up at ExCeL London, this Autumn.

Some of the latest additions include:

Ministry of Justice’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, Gina Gill, will be sharing how their digital services are making it easier for the public to get access to justice.

Global Head of Sustainability Technology at Unilever, Ritu Raj, will be talking about driving innovations in ESG technology.

With AI never far from the conversation, Adam Waite, Head of Digital Conversation and AI at Centrica, will discuss how generative AI is changing the way brands connect with customers.

Incredibly, 40% of the speakers recruited represent women reflecting the growing influence of women driving change and innovation in their businesses. The list of amazing females in tech joining the programme includes Burberry’s Senior Manager and Digital Workplace Product Lead, Karen Wild; Heather Bedson, Head of Information Security at BPP; and TikTok’s Head of Customer Experience, Seema Kohli.

Dominie Roberts, Programme Lead for the show, notes the increase since last year, “These are women managing huge digital change and DTX challenges in their companies, keen to share progress and learn from each other. We are delighted to have them on board.”

End user brands in general are increasingly visible at the show, embracing the opportunities to attend the event, talk to vendor experts on latest technology breakthroughs and sense check decision-making.

First timers include Marc Licino, Digital Workplace Global Product Owner at BP; Bola Adesina, Future of Work, Programme Manager and DEI Advisor at Legal & General; and Andy Smith, Head of Workplace and Facilities at John Lewis.

There is a new stage this year, dedicated to IT Ops and service management, providing attendees with a deep insight and understanding of the latest trends, emerging technology and best practice.

In a continued push around tech talent and inclusion, Sufia Hussain Parkar, Inclusion, Equity and Diversity Director at New York-based, marcomms partner agency, Wunderman Thompson, will be speaking alongside Wincie Wong, Head of Workforce Technical Capability for Digital X at Natwest, and Gori Yahaya, CEO, Upskill Digital, on how to move the dial on transformation through fostering diversity as part of the wider tech talent conversation.

The full line-up and event agenda are now live on the websites DTX Europe and UC EXPO.

With just two weeks to go, register online here.