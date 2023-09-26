Vertiv has announced the establishment of a new legal entity in Norway, further strengthening its partnership with colocation provider, Green Mountain, and supporting its rapid growth in Northern Europe. This strategic move is testament to its commitment to delivering sustainable and scalable infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of customers and end users.

As part of its expansion plans, Green Mountain has embarked on the ambitious OSL2-Hamar project, which involves the construction of a cutting-edge data centre in Hamar, Norway. This site will be powered by 90MW of renewable hydropower energy, with the potential to scale up to 150MW to accommodate future growth, and will be enabled to provide balancing services to support the grid. The facility is scheduled to deploy its first 30MW building in November 2023.

Green Mountain boasts impressive credentials, including a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio of 1.25, 100% hydropower energy sources, Tier III certifications and a flawless record of 100% uptime and SLA compliance. Additionally, the data centre facility incorporates innovative, environmentally friendly features, such as pilot projects on waste heat utilisation for fish farming, circular economy initiatives, smart lighting, and innovative cooling solutions.

As part of the latest expansion, Green Mountain has deployed Vertiv Liebert EXL S1 UPS with dynamic grid support and advanced battery storage systems, supporting the adoption of on-site hydropower energy and enabling grid balancing services. Each site is carefully designed and tailored to meet specific customer needs while constantly raising the bar for energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

Vertiv has been a trusted partner of Green Mountain since 2020, providing highly efficient thermal management and power solutions, even amidst the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

