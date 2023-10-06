Colt Technology Services has published research revealing new opportunities for partners, as IT leaders look for support and knowledge on AI and intelligent infrastructure.

The research, revealed in the latest version of Colt’s annual Digital Infrastructure report, highlights growth opportunities for partners selling technologies critical to AI adoption and digital infrastructure. Technologies rated ‘absolutely essential’ to AI rollout are named as 5G (cited by 22%), agile connectivity (20%) and edge (20%). The study also outlines opportunities for partners selling consumption-based networks, as global uncertainty drives businesses to build flex into their organisations.

Colt’s survey of 755 IT leaders across countries in Europe and Asia revealed enterprises are seeking to expand their knowledge of AI and intelligent infrastructure through a diversity of different partners. About 34% are turning to SaaS providers; one in three (33%) to hardware vendors; and 32% to connectivity partners or systems integrators. Also, 31% look to consultants for advice and 29% to CSPs.

The study reveals continued take-up of on-demand connectivity, with one in five (20%) saying it is absolutely essential to their business and 76% saying it is important to some extent. Almost nine in 10 (89%) survey respondents who have aspects of intelligent digital infrastructure are already using or plan to use on-demand connectivity.

Opportunities for partners to provide support and guidance to clients and end users on their intelligent infrastructure journeys were also uncovered, as many IT leaders surveyed admitted they’re not maximising their entire digital infrastructure estate. The highest proportion (17%) felt they were only at 70% capacity in terms of the functionality and features they’re already using.

The research also highlights pain points between IT leaders and partners with almost one in five respondents (19%) saying relationships with external partners are their biggest obstacle and more than one in four (28%) naming poor integration, as a barrier to the easy management of digital infrastructure. And 34% said a lack of partner APIs held them back.

Download the report here.