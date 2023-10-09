Kao Data has announced that Infratil and Legal & General Capital have increased their equity stakes in Kao Data. Infratil will now hold a majority stake of 53%, Legal & General Capital will hold 32%, and Goldacre NOÉ Group, Kao Data’s founding investors, will hold 15%.

Since 2021, Infratil and Legal & General Capital have together invested in Kao Data, growing the company from a single site data centre developer/operator, to a multi-site platform.

The new shareholdings will provide streamlined ownership and additional funding for its further growth, accelerating its plans to scale across the UK and underpinning its mission to provide customers across the region with world-class and sustainable, high performance data centre infrastructure.

“Technologies such as GPU-powered Generative AI and high-performance computing are driving transformative change across the sector, and it’s vital we continue to build out the Kao Data platform to the highest standards of performance, energy efficiency and sustainability, while retaining our position as one of the world’s leading data centre providers for advanced computing,” says Spencer Lamb, Chief Commercial Officer, Kao Data. “With our new capital structure and the ongoing support of our large, institutional investors, we believe Kao Data is perfectly placed to underpin the next wave of hyperscale and artificial intelligence innovation, during a time of exponential growth in digital infrastructure.”