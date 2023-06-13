Yondr Group has announced that it has successfully agreed to a partnership with Apollo Global Management. This strategic relationship marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow internationally.

Apollo’s investment will further bolster the company’s strategic growth plan, which is driven by blue-chip client demand for its service proposition. Yondr delivers complex data centre requirements for its clients, helping them meet their increasing requirement for capacity worldwide. Its ability to deliver faster, and its diverse global portfolio in emerging and established locations, meets the increased client demand for cloud capacity.

“Apollo’s support of our global growth ambitions is truly exciting for us at Yondr,” says Paul Cossell, CEO at Yondr Group. “This allows us to create long-term sustainable value for clients, and to rapidly deploy cloud solutions, in line with the growing demands of our select, blue-chip client base.”

Apollo Partners, Trevor Mills and Andrew Kirby, say, “We are delighted to work with Yondr Group. With our support, it can develop innovative, sustainable infrastructure solutions and meet the growing needs of an increasingly data-driven world.”

Dylan Foo, Head of Global Infrastructure at Apollo, adds, “We believe this transaction demonstrates our ability to navigate complexity amid continued economic uncertainty and structure an attractive, tailored investment which supports the needs of both. We look forward to supporting Yondr’s continued expansion while pursuing the high growth secular trend of global cloud adoption.”