JLand Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (MSAR) to deploy Sedenak Tech Park’s (STeP) direct connection to the Digital Superhighway Network.

The scope of partnership includes Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) connectivity within and beyond STeP. Presently available for connection with Singapore data centres, the network uses dual access via the Causeway and the Tuas Second Link. The fibre connectivity which is projected to be ready by Q4 2023 will extend from Johor to the northern and southern borders of Peninsular Malaysia. This installation of the local line is set to provide carrier neutral routes as well as enhanced data transmission nationwide, covering major hyperscale data centres.

Through this collaboration, both parties aim to strengthen STeP’s position as the regional data centre hub in Southeast Asia. MSAR’s objective is to enable STeP’s connectivity with neighbouring countries and beyond via upcoming subsea cable systems which will reach terrestrial networks in Johor.

The signing ceremony took place in conjunction with Johor Smart City Forum 2023, which was witnessed by Yang Berhormat Tuan Ir. Ts. Mohamad Fazli bin Mohamad Salleh, Chairman of Johor Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“We are fully optimising and integrating JLG’s real estate offerings across the data centre value chain by harnessing the opportunities found in dark fibre. Our partnership with MSAR broadens STeP’s current capabilities by complementing border-to-border linkages, resulting in increased speed and network optionality for operators. This reinforces STeP’s service delivery vision to be a thriving, vibrant data centre hub of the Southern Gateway of Malaysia, by enabling low latency connections between major data centre hubs in the region,” says Datuk Sr Akmal Ahmad, Director, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Johor Corporation and Deputy Chairman, JLG.

“The deployment of this local line is set to benefit areas surrounding STeP, within the larger area of Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC), which spans across 7290ac. Connectivity frameworks laid in STeP today will ensure availability of high-capacity fibre cables for future residential, commercial and industrial developments of IBTEC, and is in line with our progress towards Malaysia Digital (MD) cybercentric status,” adds Datuk Sr Akmal.

The Digital Superhighway Network is in line with the National Digital Network plan (JENDELA), having the capability for data transmission speeds of up to 800Gbps and higher, as well as a total network capacity of 33.6Tbs per fibre pair. From this, cities and rural areas throughout Peninsular Malaysia will have access to 4,400 Points of Interconnect (POI) that will enable high broadband coverage. Phase 1 of the project involves installation of fibres from Bukit Kayu Hitam to Johor Bahru.