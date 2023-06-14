DTX has launched its top 50 list for 2023 in celebration of the individuals making an impact to the digital journeys of some of the region’s biggest organisations.

Using research and collaboration, the team has now created its first-ever roll call of digital excellence, dividing the best and the brightest talents into three categories, to reflect the nuanced contributions of individuals in many different settings.

Natasha Taylor, Head of Portfolio for DTX, says that, when they were reviewing potentials for the list, it was clear they needed to differentiate groups within the 50 selected.

She says, “We realised the need to celebrate the tech leaders at the coal-face of digital change, as well as those who are working to impact the wider tech ecosystem. We also kept coming across stories of fantastic people quietly working away behind the scenes who were having a major impact, but wouldn’t usually be featured in a tech leaders’ list. It felt necessary to create three categories so we could shine the spotlight across each group.”

The top 30 tech leaders are the people pushing their companies into a new age of innovation, changing customer and employee experience for the better. Examples from this list include Cheryl Stevens, Director of Shared Channel Experience at DWP Digital; Nick Latocha, Global Lead for Data & Analytics at Brambles; Rachel Anne Jones, Chief Information Officer at HMRC; Mo Tagari, Chief Technology Officer at AJ Bell; and Risk Alkunshalie, Head of Technology at Manchester Airports Group.

Cheryl Stevens comments, “I was absolutely thrilled to find out I made the North West top 30 tech leaders list alongside other amazing leaders. The positive environment at DWP Digital has enabled me to thrive. The list is an exceptional celebration of leaders, changemakers, and unsung heroes in the North West, I’m really proud to be driving digital transformation here.”

The top 10 changemakers are community builders who are making a significant impact by creating pathways for tech talent, helping companies collaborate, and driving transformation across the North West.

Stars in this firmament include Amelia Bampton, Managing Consultant at Infinity Works, part of Accenture; Annette Joseph MBE, Founder & CEO of Diverse & Equal; and Sam Booth, Chief Executive at pro-manchester.

Last, but not least, the top 10 unsung heroes represent people that are instrumental in the way their companies are doing digital differently, guiding change behind the scenes.

Key champions here include John Wallworth, Information Security Officer at System C Healthcare; Heather Driscoll, Lead Architect at DWP Digital; Lianne Potter, Head of SecOps at Asda; Clare Cassidy, Lead Architect at NHS England; and Adam Thomason, CloudOps Manager at Beauty Bay.

Heather Driscoll, whose foresight and willingness to experiment has improved real-time API outcomes in the disability sector, agrees, “The North West is a hotbed for IT ingenuity, and I am humbled to be nominated by colleagues within DWP Digital. I had a great team working with me to achieve the new capability, nothing could have been achieved without these talented IT professionals.”

Natasha states, “I think it speaks volumes for the North West region as a thriving technology and innovation hub that we could have easily filled a Top 100 list.

“There are incredible stories of tech transformation happening right on our doorstep and so many brands that people wouldn’t expect to be leading the charge.”

She adds, “If anyone has doubts about whether the North West has a bright tech future, all you need to do is read about the great projects these leaders are working on and there’s no way you won’t walk away inspired and hugely excited for what is on the horizon.”