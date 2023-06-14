Invicti Security has announced that Lou DiFruscio has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Office (CRO).

DiFruscio brings over 25 years of leadership and experience, and will be accelerating the ongoing expansion and high-growth success of the global company in the enterprise, small to medium enterprise, and channel segments.

Previously, Lou served as Chief Revenue Office for SmartBear. Over his eight-year tenure there, he helped drive and lead 400% sales growth.

“Operating in the growing AppSec and API security market gives us an opportunity to expand like few other industries have in the current economic environment,” says Lou. “We will continue to build an outstanding sales organisation and culture of performance, by investing in our people, prioritising our customers, and bringing to market our leading DAST, IAST, SCA, and API security solutions.”

“Lou brings decades of experience and sales excellence to our organisation,” says Michael George, CEO of Invicti. “His depth of knowledge and track record of building customer-focused, performance-oriented teams will support our success as we continue to up level our business and support our growing customer base.”