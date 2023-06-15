Infinidat has announced that it has received another series of prestigious industry awards from Storage Magazine, UK.

Now in its 20th year, Storage Magazine’s awards –The Storries XX, recognise the industry’s finest solutions, companies, and people. The event is regarded as an important fixture in the global enterprise storage calendar. This year, Infinidat has been named a winner in the ‘Storage Optimisation Company of the Year’ category, and a runner up in three categories: Editor’s Choice – Product award, Performance Storage Vendor of the Year, and the Storage Innovators award.

“Infinidat has been a strong enterprise storage solutions innovator for several years and the results of the 2023 Storries awards are a testament to our continued success in the storage market. The company’s systems and software deliver enterprises the cyber storage resilience, unmatched real-world application performance, and guaranteed 100% availability they need for today’s deployments. At a time when financial resources are strained, and businesses are focused on reducing their capital and operational expenses, while providing more environmentally friendly data centres, choosing Infinidat is the obvious choice,” says Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat.

“Infinidat has an outstanding track record for providing the best-in-class enterprise grade storage solutions for our channel partners and their end users. As the company continues to excel with the advancement of innovative storage solutions, such as cyber storage resilience, we see the growth of its solutions across the enterprise storage marketplace. Its recognition is a testament to the company’s vision and hard work. Congratulations to the team! Very well deserved,” says Stewart Legge, Vendor Development Director at CMS Distribution.