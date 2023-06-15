Spectra Logic has announced that it has partnered with Titan to expand the EMEA market footprint with innovative data management solutions. The relationship, which spans the EMEA region, will leverage Titan’s knowledge of the data management industry to further broaden Spectra’s reseller base.

Craig Bungay, Vice President, Sales for EMEA at Spectra, comments, “There is perfect synergy between Spectra and Titan – we’re both committed to providing solutions that address key customer challenges. Spectra’s approach to on-prem Glacier and digital archiving requires the skill and market knowledge that a partner like Titan brings in order to meet the demand for our data management portfolio.”

This partnership will see Titan distribute the entire Spectra product portfolio, including object storage and NAS with the BlackPearl platform, StorCycle enterprise software for digital archive, and the company’s full range of tape libraries to its resellers, targeting horizontal and vertical markets such as media and entertainment, life sciences, and HPC.

Both companies see a number of benefits in this new partnership, mainly because Spectra helps customers in many different industries optimise their storage infrastructures with data management and storage solutions.

David Treadwell, Solutions Director at Titan, says, “With a strong focus on data management, Spectra Logic will help our resellers’ end users manage, store, and preserve data long-term, whether on-prem or within multi-cloud environments. While perhaps best-known historically for tape, Spectra’s solution portfolio has expanded significantly over the past 10 years, and its core value stems from its software stack that enables customers to better manage and protect their data.”

Through its broad technology range, Spectra will help Titan’s customer base at every stage of the data lifecycle, with solutions around hybrid cloud, object storage, data management software, S3 and NAS storage, tape libraries, and of course a complete digital archive solution.