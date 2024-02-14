Yondr Group, a developer, owner operator and service provider of hyperscale data centres, in partnership with JK Land Holdings, has broken ground on its second 48MW data centre in Loudoun County, Northern Virginia.

Two months on from energising its first 48MW data centre in Loudoun County, the 96MW two-building campus is set to deliver critical cloud capacity.

Commencing the construction marks a pivotal phase of the project, which is delivering numerous socio-economic benefits in Loudoun County, including job creation, talent development and a long-term social value legacy. The data centre’s waterless design ensures zero reliance on local water supplies.

Eanna Murphy, COO of Design and Construction at Yondr Group, says, “Northern Virginia remains the world’s data centre capital, and we’re delighted to commence this next phase of Loudoun County’s digital infrastructure transformation alongside a partner whose values, morals and ethics mirror our own.

“Yondr’s prowess in the data centre market is underpinned by our vision to deliver critical IT capacity at pace, prioritise quality, innovation and sustainability, and spur significant social value throughout our supply chain and the communities within which we operate; with this second phase comprising some one million plus people hours from inception to completion.

“Our commitment to investing $2bn in future-ready data centre infrastructure in the American region further cements our expansion, as we deliver a legacy of supporting digital resiliency, digital transformation and the continued adoption of AI and other rapid-growth technologies.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of this phase two ground-breaking project that not only enhances global data centre infrastructure but also fosters sustainable growth,” says Chuck Kuhn, CEO of JK Land Holdings, and Founder and CEO of JK Moving Services. “Partnering with Yondr Group aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and responsible development, reflecting our shared values and dedication to driving positive change in the communities we serve.”