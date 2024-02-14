GTA, a telecommunications and digital infrastructure provider in Guam, has announced that the GTA GNC iX data centre is now a strategic point of presence (PoP) for PLDT Global, a technology services company in the Philippines. The new Guam PoP will provide PLDT Global with enhanced network performance, reduced latency, and route diversity, crucial factors for enterprises to meet the evolving demands of the digital age.

“We are excited to partner with PLDT Global. Guam stands at the crossroads of international connectivity, and with our latest PoP, we are unlocking unparalleled opportunities to bring more interconnection opportunities to our ecosystem of carriers across the APAC region for our partners,” says Roland Certeza, President, and CEO of GTA. “GTA’s GNC iX data centre is increasingly appealing to carriers in need of an Asia hub for IP transit, peering, and colocation to address the increasing requirements and growing operations that connect individuals, businesses, and the global community. The trust that major carriers place in our infrastructure is a testament to the quality of our data centre and the benefits Guam provides with its close proximity to Asia. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will not only elevate PLDT Global’s network capabilities but also contribute to the continued advancement of Guam as a prominent connectivity hub.”

The GNC iX data centre offers a host of benefits that align with PLDT’s commitment to delivering top services. The facility’s security protocols, redundant power systems, and carrier-neutral ecosystem ensure data integrity and reliability, meeting the standards of the telecommunications industry. Furthermore, the location serves as a gateway to transpacific connectivity, providing access to each of Guam’s cable landing stations and related 12 subsea cable systems, with the ability to host content for companies.

In expressing his enthusiasm for this partnership, Albert Villa-Real, President and CEO of PLDT Global, remarks, “Our collaboration with GTA epitomises PLDT Global’s vision of connecting people, businesses, and continents, fostering growth and innovation. By utilising GTA’s GNC iX data centre as our new point of presence, PLDT Global is poised to deliver increased value to our customers, offering enhanced network performance and a diverse array of connectivity options. This strategic alliance represents a transformative moment for PLDT Global, actively shaping the future landscape of global connectivity. We eagerly anticipate positive outcomes, solidifying our commitment to growth, innovation, and the advancement of global telecommunications.