Skanska, a project development and construction group, has signed a contract with WS Computing AS.

The contract is a preparatory groundwork for a new data centre facility at Gromstul in Skien municipality, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 1.1bn, about SEK 1.1bn, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter 2024.

The contract consists of preparatory groundwork and foundations for a new hyperscale data centre. Work includes building of new access roads with infrastructure and site development.

Construction will start immediately and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2025.