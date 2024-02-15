Yondr Group, a developer, owner operator and service provider of hyperscale data centres, has secured a strategic partnership with Marubeni Corporation, one of the conglomerates in Japan.

The new partnership will focus on delivery of an initial site in West Tokyo with the intention of additional sites being added in the near future. It will give Yondr a foothold in the dynamic Tokyo market, the second largest globally after Northern Virginia in the US, where it already has an established presence with its first development now energised and a second data centre beginning on site soon.

The partnership will open the door to bring the company’s model of reliable hyperscale data centres to the Japanese market, with demand expected to reach 3GW+ by 2029. It continues a robust expansion programme for Yondr in Asia, with developments already underway in locations such as Johor, Malaysia, where the company is building the largest hyperscale data centre campus in the Southeast Asia region.

Paul Dillon, Yondr’s Chief Development Officer, comments, “Marubeni is a very successful and respected business, and we are delighted to have secured such an excellent partner for future development in Tokyo and Japan, building on the progress we have already made in the APAC region.

“The depth and breadth of Marubeni’s global business interests, which include a focus on power generation, means that this partnership has the potential to provide Yondr with a pipeline for data centre development and renewable energy projects in both APAC and EMEA. We look forward to progressing this relationship in a way that benefits not only both partners, but also clients in need of data centre capacity and their customers throughout the world.”

