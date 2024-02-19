VIRTUS Data Centres, a pure-play data centre owner-operator and part of the ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Group, has announced plans for a new state-of-the-art data centre campus that will be built on a recently acquired 50 acre freehold plot in Saunderton, Buckinghamshire, close to the existing data centre hub of Slough, west of London. This strategic initiative is in direct response to the rapidly evolving needs of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and marks a significant leap forward in delivering AI-ready, mega-scale, high-capacity data infrastructure.

The current design comprises four data centres capable of delivering IT capacity of 75MW to meet the escalating demand for robust data infrastructure that is being driven by the proliferation of cloud and AI applications. The site has approved planning and is cleared in preparation for construction, with building works due to commence Q4 2024 and be ready for service in Q2 2026. The VIRTUS Saunderton campus has a National Grid contract for 120MVA.

This latest announcement highlights VIRTUS’ commitment to the UK market, in parallel to the European expansion in Berlin in two campus locations: Marienpark and Wustermark, addressing the evolving requirements of customers.

Neil Cresswell, CEO, VIRTUS, comments, “The acquisition of this new 50 acre campus is a significant step in VIRTUS’ strategic growth plans. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide advanced data centre facilities in the UK, whilst also expanding our operations in Europe. Our focus is to support the evolving requirements of our customers, wherever they need them, and the burgeoning demand for AI-ready data infrastructure. We are dedicated to being at the forefront of supporting businesses on their digital transformation journeys, whilst ensuring that our data centres are built to the highest sustainability standards, aligning with our target to be carbon neutral by 2030.”

The new campus further demonstrates VIRTUS’ commitment to ESG initiatives, making this project not only a technological advancement, but also positive for environmental and societal good. The campus will feature 100% renewable energy consistent with the rest of the VIRTUS portfolio. It has committed to a zero-waste-to-landfill principle during the facility’s operation and aims to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold accreditation for sustainability. Other sustainability features include implementation of rainwater harvesting and exploration of waste heat use for adjacent farming. Additionally, an annual carbon offset payment will be made to the local authority for ten years, contributing to local environmental improvement projects.

With the new site, VIRTUS will create skilled jobs, invest in the community and improve local infrastructure. The development will also bring training opportunities to the local community.