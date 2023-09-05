Varonis Systems has announced its first data centre in the UK to support customers moving to Varonis’ SaaS offering. The new data centre, located in London, will help Varonis customers demonstrate compliance with national data protection laws and enable them to leverage its automation, visibility, and support.

The new data centre will help Varonis meet growing demand in the UK, where organisations must follow data protection principles under the Data Protection Act that control how organisations, businesses, and the government use personal information. Many UK companies also operate within the EU and must adhere to the GDPR.

“Our data centre paves the way for customers to adopt Varonis’ SaaS offering,” says Mark Wilcox, Varonis VP and General Manager, UK and Germany. “Our customers, from hospitals safeguarding patient data to government departments, and companies securing employee and customer PII, will be able to show that security logs and analytics related to this data are kept locally. Varonis’ unprecedented visibility into data and permissions and game-changing automation will help customers ensure sensitive data is used responsibly.”

“With Varonis’ strategic launch of a UK-hosted SaaS tenant, we’re not just enhancing our data security and compliance, we’re building on our agility in the digital landscape,” says Stuart Powell, CISO at the Government of Jersey. “This move resonates with our dedication to local regulations and our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our stakeholders.”