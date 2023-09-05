Ground Labs has announced the release of GLASS Studio. It simplifies the creation and deployment of custom data patterns for Enterprise Recon, which is the company’s flagship data discovery and management solution.

Using its guided visual builder and no-code interface, GLASS Studio empowers customers and partners to take advantage of Enterprise Recon’s proprietary GLASS Technology. GLASS Technology enables the rapid, accurate discovery of custom and non-standard data types across on-premise and cloud-based environments and services.

Requiring no coding knowledge, GLASS Studio users can tailor their own data patterns from scratch or modify them from a library of pattern templates. These can be refined with a variety of context rules, checksum validations, boundary rules and exclude/require rules. With its instant test feature, the studio ensures accurate and error-free customisation.

It also unlocks the power of Enterprise Recon’s customisation features, enabling even greater visibility and control of data across the enterprise, whether for compliance, digital transformation or other strategic purpose.

“The release of GLASS Studio marks a new stage for Ground Labs. We are giving customers control of how they search for their own data, allowing them to tailor their data discovery efforts to their own increasingly complex needs,” says Don Kaye, COO and CCO of Ground Labs. “As data protection and privacy regulation mounts around the world, organisations need to be able to discover and protect the growing stores of data quickly, accurately and efficiently.”

