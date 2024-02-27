STULZ Modular, provider of modular data centre solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of STULZ GmbH, has collaborated with Asperitas in the domain of liquid cooling. The purpose of this collaboration is to realise the benefits of immersion cooling for high-density data centre environments and the implementation of a concept for a modular data centre solution with integrated immersion cooling for indoor and outdoor installation.

The project was implemented jointly by STULZ Modular and Asperitas. As an independent technology partner, Asperitas primarily contributed immersion cooling expertise and products. STULZ Modular developed the concept for the data centre infrastructure components, in addition to the recirculating air conditioning and mechanical refrigeration with a view to efficiency and effectiveness. STULZ Modular’s concept also includes the secure supply of the power train (switch-gear, UPSs and PDUs), the complete cooling circuit, remote monitoring and infrastructure management (DCIM), as well as early fire detection and extinguishing.

The result of the collaboration is a compact, modular end-to-end data centre for an IT load of up to 200kW, in combination with immersion cooling technology from Asperitas. The IT capacity can be scaled up as per larger load requirements. It is specifically designed for highly efficient cooling of particularly power-hungry IT applications, such as the local processing of large amounts of data, data science, generative AI or industrial edge.

In addition to the extremely efficient immersion cooling technology, the outstanding features of the modular data centre solution also include the consistent, fully integrated data centre infrastructure from STULZ Modular. The configuration offers high reliability and additional redundancy as well as rapid scalability and efficiency. The use of systems and components from leading manufacturers guarantees maximum reliability. The modular concept also enables customer-specific adaptations and being fully factory tested, and therefore, arrives at the final site ready for immediate use. It offers its customers a global presence plus premium services.