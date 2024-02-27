EXA Infrastructure, the digital infrastructure expert, has announced plans to introduce a new hybrid microwave-fibre route between New York and London. EXA already owns and operates the lowest latency transatlantic cable, EXA Express, and this additional technology enhancement is crucial in applications like financial trading, where minimal delays are imperative for maintaining a competitive edge.

Ciaran Delaney, EXA’s Chief Operating Officer, adds, “The hybrid microwave-fibre route will see microwave technology introduced between Slough-LD4 and EXA’s Cable Landing Station in Cork, Ireland. The network build is a testament to our commitment to enhancing routes and adopting cutting-edge technologies to consistently achieve industry leading low latencies and maximise availability.”

The announcement follows a number of recent steps by EXA to expand its transatlantic offerings for customers. The addition of Dunant, Havfrue and Amitie subsea cables to its portfolio now provides customers with six distinct transatlantic routes and multiple landing points between North America and Europe.