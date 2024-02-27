Iceotope has announced the launch of its second-generation KUL RAN, a 2U chassis in a 19-inch, short-depth form factor featuring Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant DL110 Gen11 servers with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The plug-and-play enterprise grade solution is optimised for high-density, low latency radio access network (RAN) and edge computing services.

The combination of Iceotope’s precision liquid cooling technology, HPE’s leadership in the global server market, and Intel’s world leading expertise in x86 silicon, offers a consolidated solution to reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in the telecoms market. The KUL RAN (2U) solution reduces server power consumption by up to 20%. It also reduces component failure rates by up to 30%, extending the operational lifetime of sensitive IT equipment and greatly reducing truck rolls.

KUL RAN answers need to increase edge sustainability

Power costs and their associated carbon impact are a major concern for telco operators. According to GSMA, energy consumption constitutes between 20-40% of a telco provider’s operating expenses. In the last few years, as global energy prices have soared, these costs have increased. In addition, approximately 80% of an operator’s total energy consumption is attributed to the RAN.

Open RAN or virtualized RAN (vRAN) enable sustainability strategies designed to decrease the energy consumption of the RAN. STL Partners has found that by implementing advanced edge sustainability strategies in these environments with general purpose hardware, operators can diminish the energy consumption further by up to 40% compared to air-cooled servers, which equates to an overall reduction in energy usage and associated emissions by up to 5% for a typical operator.

KUL RAN in operation for telecoms network operators and RAN applications

KUL RAN brings all the advantages of precision liquid cooling to the edge in cellular base stations and harsh remote edge sites. It provides a more stable and secure environment for the server equipment, offering reduced cooling costs without the need for re-engineering existing cooling infrastructure. With KUL RAN (2U) having a 20% savings on energy consumption at device level, operators can save more than $40 million a year in total energy costs, a significant impact on their bottom line.

With its energy efficient operation and built in liquid-to-air cooling, KUL RAN (2U) ensures zero-touch maintenance and extends the equipment lifespan. Featuring an IP67-rated enclosure, KUL RAN (2U) offers 100% protection from thermal shock, dust, and airborne contaminants, even in harsh environments. Its wide operational temperature range from -40°C to +55°C ensures reliable performance in extreme conditions, while significantly quieter operation enhances user experience.

KUL RAN is highly scalable, allowing seamless expansion from one unit to many, adapting effortlessly to telco operator’s evolving needs. Engineered for fast and accurate on-site exchange, it simplifies equipment updates and return-to-base servicing, reducing both time and cost.

David Craig, CEO at Iceotope, says, “We are thrilled that our continuing collaboration with HPE and Intel is addressing some of the most critical challenges facing telco operators today. Global energy costs and net zero commitments are factoring strongly into operators strategic planning and financial bottom lines. Our new KUL RAN (2U) solution can have a real impact as operators explore their extreme edge strategies.”

KUL RAN (2U) is shipped as a single SKU with warranty, with no additional integration required.