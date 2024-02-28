Zayo Group, a global provider of fibre network infrastructure, has been doubling down on its commitment to network excellence with the appointment of experienced telecommunications leader Nikos Katinakis as Chief Technology Officer. His leadership will bring substantial enhancements in both service delivery and network operations.

“Next-generation technology is being deployed faster than ever before. To meet increasing capacity demands, it’s critical to take an enhanced approach to innovation in the network,” says Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo. “Our strategic appointment of Nikos underscores Zayos’ dedication to advancing network excellence. His network experience and expertise combined with Zayo’s capabilities and automated technology will ensure our customers can meet, and exceed, connectivity expectations, now and in the future.”

Since 2022, the demand for bandwidth across Zayo’s connectivity technologies has continued to increase exponentially. The demand for bandwidth underscores the urgent need for robust network infrastructure to meet escalating requirements. Zayo’s network leadership and ongoing investment in key geographies were instrumental in attracting Nikos to the organisation.

Under Nikos’ leadership, Zayo will advance its network capabilities through extensive automation of its network infrastructure and operational processes to ensure it meets tomorrow’s capacity demands and is easier to consume, where and when customers need it most.

“We are at an inflection point in technology, with accessible AI, 5G, and satellite connectivity reshaping how we work,” says Nikos, CTO. “My mid-term vision for Zayo is for us to deliver network infrastructure that’s easy to turn up and manage across edge, core and cloud, enhancing both connectivity and service. Ultimately, we aim to enable our customers to concentrate on their core business and not worry about transport connectivity, because they’ll have Zayo facilitating the creation of resilient and secure networks.”

The appointment of Nikos – who brings network leadership experience from Telstra, Australia’s largest mobile network, Indian pioneer Reliance Jio, Canadian telecommunications giant Rogers, and infrastructure provider Ericsson – underscores Zayo’s dedication to delivering best-in-class service excellence.