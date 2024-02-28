Asia-Pacific and Japan hyperscale data centre specialist, AirTrunk, has begun the construction of its 20MW data centre, AirTrunk OSK1, following a special jichinsai ceremony.

The traditional ceremony, performed by a Shinto Priest, included rituals to spiritually purify the site, paving the way for the safe and smooth construction.

Special guests in attendance included:

Australian Consul-General and Senior Trade Commissioner in Osaka, Trevor Holloway.

AirTrunk Head of Japan, Norihiro Matsushita.

AirTrunk executives including the Deputy CEO, Michael Juniper; Chief Development Officer, Paul Slaven; Chief Safety Officer, Zak Markovic; Chief Marketing Officer, Lise Kay; and Development Director, Eric Price.

Senior executives from Nishimatsu Construction, Nikken Sekkei, Kinden Corporation, Shinryo Corporation, Kansai Electric Power and Mitsubishi UFJ Banking.

Strategically located in west Osaka, OSK1 will support Japan’s digitalisation as critical digital infrastructure powering the region’s acceleration to cloud technology.

OSK1 will be built with AirTrunk’s trademark speed, safety, reliability and efficiency for the company’s large technology customers, and will have positive impact on the local economy including generating new jobs and enabling cloud growth and innovation.

The facility will service a new major cloud availability zone, complementing AirTrunk’s existing data centres in east and west Tokyo, AirTrunk TOK1 and AirTrunk TOK2.