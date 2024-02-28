MOD Mission Critical (MOD), a global infrastructure Platform as a Service company, has announced that it has expanded its partnership with 365 Data Centers (365), a provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services. The partnership enables MOD to offer fractional colocation and connectivity solutions, empowering its customers to leverage services and capabilities available from 365’s network-centric data centres.

“This move to deepen our partnership with 365 is a win-win for all our existing and prospective enterprise clients,” comments Mike Hollander, CEO of MOD Mission Critical. “Our dedication to impeccable service is made even more secure and streamlined by leveraging 365’s multitude of first-class data centres and expansive network. With our PaaSPort platform, we provide dynamic and transparent access to a secure and efficient ecosystem that can support the global capabilities businesses need.”

365 offers connectivity solutions for all size businesses through one of the most interconnected data centre backbones along the entire East Coast. The expanded partnership offers MOD access to 365’s full suite of colocation and connectivity options available to customers in highly scalable increments, so no customers are left behind due to scale. In addition, customers in 365’s facilities can gain access to MOD’s on-demand ecosystem platform, PaaSPort, which will provide additional cloud on-ramp options.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with MOD to provide even more customers access to our highly connected facilities with colocation, connectivity, cloud, and business continuity capabilities,” says Bob DeSantis, CEO of 365. “We combine to provide solutions-based Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service offerings and white glove customer service experience.”