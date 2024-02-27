CtrlS Datacenters has unveiled its upcoming data centre park in Chennai – its fifth hyperscale data centre campus in India following Mumbai, Hyderabad, Noida and Bangalore.

CtrlS will invest Rs.4,000 crore in the Chennai data centre park, across phases. Located in the Ambattur industrial area, the campus will include two data centre buildings with a combined built-up area of almost one million square feet, and 72MW IT load capacity.

The first data centre building, Chennai DC 1, is fully booked, and will begin operations in Q2 2024. The second data centre building, Chennai DC 2, will be launched in the second half of 2024 and is presently accepting bookings. It is also a ground plus 10 floor structure, with an IT load of 27MW.

The CtrlS Chennai data centre campus boasts some advanced features such as:

State-of-the-art 230kV on-campus gas-insulated substation (GIS)

AI-ready with advanced cooling technologies

Earthquake resistant: Structurally designed to withstand earthquakes up to a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale.

Flood-proof: Positioned 14m above sea level. The buildings are further elevated by 2.2m, mitigating flood risks.

Nine layer physical security

Building façade to have solar panels

Planning for LEED Platinum-certification leveraging renewable energy and advanced water recycling amongst other sustainable initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, states, “We are delighted to unveil our upcoming Chennai data centre park. Chennai is the second largest data centre market in India and holds strategic significance because of the presence of large number of subsea cable landing stations, coupled with the growing presence of enterprises and cloud service providers in the region.

“With the government’s ambitious plans for knowledge-based industries and the resulting surge in digital transformation, CtrlS Datacenters is proud to contribute to Chennai’s dynamic digital landscape with its upcoming state-of-the-art data centre campus. We thank the Tamil Nadu government for extending all the necessary support and creating a conducive environment for setting up of our data centres.”