Siemens to open data centre hub in Spain

Author: Joe Peck

Siemens Smart Infrastructure, a division of German conglomerate Siemens focusing on intelligent building technologies, energy systems, and digital infrastructure solutions, is to open a data centre technology hub in the Iberian region. The company says this strengthens its commitment to the development of sustainable, resilient, and efficient digital infrastructure, and reinforces Spain’s role as a strategic digital gateway to southern Europe, amid strong sector growth.

The move comes during an expansion of the Spanish data centre market, which is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of over 20%. Morgan Stanley estimates that the number of data centres in Europe will increase fivefold over the next decade, with Spain emerging as a key destination. Due to its strategic location, strong connectivity, and abundant renewable energy resources, Spain is seen as an attractive alternative by some, being potentially able to offer capacity relief for overwhelmed traditional (FLAP-D) markets. In its latest Report on the State of the Data Center Sector 2024, Spain DC forecasts that Spain could attract up to €13 billion in investment over the coming years.

“The exponential growth of the cloud and AI workloads presents a significant business opportunity but also challenges, and we are committed to helping our customers streamline their operations, execute projects efficiently, and minimise costs, all while achieving their sustainability and availability goals,” says Ciaran Flanagan, Global Head of Data Center Solutions at Siemens. “The launch of this hub in Madrid marks a key milestone on this journey.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global data centre energy consumption reached 415 TWh in 2024 and is projected to more than double to 945 TWh by 2030. Siemens’ new Iberian hub aims to support this rapidly evolving sector with, the company claims, solutions to optimise efficiency and reduce resource consumption.

Building on the launch of its Nordic data centre hub, Siemens’ expansion to Madrid suggests an intention to support Iberia’s goal of establishing itself as a leading digital hub in southern Europe. The move should drive regional economic growth, create skilled jobs, and advance the development of digital infrastructure aligned with the objectives of the European Green Deal.

“The inauguration of this hub underlines the importance of the data centre market for Siemens, both globally and specifically for Iberia,” comments Fernando Silva, CEO of Siemens Spain. “With this new infrastructure, we will multiply our network of technical experts supporting our customers in their requirement for sustainability, efficiency, and operational reliability of their data centres.”

For more from Siemens, click here.