First companies achieve global FAN 1.1 certification

Author: Joe Peck

Smart connected devices from IoT, networking, and electronics providers are now achieving certification for the new Field Area Network (FAN) 1.1 program from the Wi-SUN Alliance, a global non-profit member-based association driving the proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions using open global standards.

Exegin Technologies, Kyoto University / Nagano Japan Radio / Nissin Systems, Landis+Gyr, Renesas Electronics, Silicon Labs, and VertexCom have become the first companies to achieve FAN 1.1 certification.

The recently-launched Certification Program aims to ensure that products, including smart meters, smart sensors, and other utility IoT devices, can successfully interoperate in a multi-vendor data network in compliance with the FAN 1.1 wireless mesh specification. Network builders across key sectors can now access the new features of FAN 1.1, including:

1. Low-power operation to support water metering, gas metering, and other low power field sensing use cases requiring battery life of ten years or more.

2. High performance link speeds of up to 2.4 Mbps to support AMI 2.0 requirements.

3. Expanded global support for 800 and 900 MHz regions.

4. Compatibility with existing Wi-SUN FAN networks.

“We are very pleased to unveil the first certified products and vendors as part of our FAN 1.1 Certification Program,” says Wi-SUN Alliance CEO Phil Beecher. “Utilities and municipalities can now adopt these devices into their existing networks knowing that they can interconnect with other products in one common, interoperable ecosystem that boasts enterprise-class security and more efficient network-wide usage of available bandwidth. Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 offers significant benefits when compared with other sub-GHz, Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) technologies, providing greater reliability and resilience through self-healing mesh routing, and best-in-class enterprise level security.”

The progress of certification of FAN 1.1 devices can be followed on the Wi-SUN website, and said devices can be used globally, including in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The FAN 1.1 wireless mesh technology is designed to support self-healing communications between a variety of devices used for applications from environmental monitoring to smart metering. FAN 1.1’s network reformation capabilities allow for recovery if the network were to go down, and is intended to handle power outages or local RF obstructions with the hope of ensuring communications remain uninterrupted.