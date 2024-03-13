By Louis McGarry, Sales and Marketing Director, Centiel

Edge data centres have been talked about for a long time. As a society, we all feel the need for speed, and the ability to store data closer to the source means it takes less time to compute than data sent to cloud storage. This may become even more important with the widespread introduction of AI or machine learning.

The use of edge data centres may potentially also provide the ability to increase availability, improve network reliability and offer the chance for closer monitoring by the service user to improve efficiency.

From Centiel’s perspective, integration of UPS solutions close to the source is not new. Its UPS integrate with standard 19” comms racks, switch gear and are now available in IP54 enclosures to suit harsher environments. For the company, edge data centres can represent a replica of a large data centre but on a much smaller scale.

So, the big question and one Centiel has been working on for a while, is how to ensure that they are configured to be as sustainable as possible, just like a full-sized data centre? Much of this comes down to managing environmental temperature and how they build an efficient UPS while minimising environmental control.

It starts with the building blocks. Centiel’s UPS solutions already operate comfortably at a higher temperature. LiFePO4 batteries don’t require cooling and the company has also recently been working with new VRLA batteries with improved cyclability and which can operate up to 30°C compared with 20°C for normal VRLA batteries, so less or no cooling is needed.

Centiel is also collaborating with organisations to implement peak shaving – a way for energy storage to replace mains energy at times of peak demand. These are all methods the company uses with data centres and the lessons learned can be taken to edge data centres too. Just because they might sit on the side of the highway or next to an office, they should be just as efficient.

The good news is that Centiel’s StratusPower, which shares all the benefits of its award-winning three phase, true modular UPS CumulusPower – including “9 nines” (99.9999999%) availability to effectively eliminate system downtime; class leading 97.6% online efficiency to minimise running costs; true “hot swap” modules to eliminate human error in operation – now also includes long-life components to improve sustainability.

Uniquely, StratusPower offers a 30-year design life, so five years down the line, facilities will not be hit with component lifecycle replacements. The system is fully scalable and can be enhanced through the years to ensure the latest tech is always on board. It’s a distinct step away from the ‘throw away culture’ to one where the UPS can be upgraded or repaired rather than replaced to extend its useful working life.

Centiel can provide top cable entry, tall UPS to reduce footprint, front opening for ease of maintenance and different battery options to suit any facility’s needs. It is now possible to achieve the same level of flexibility and sustainability as in a large data centre and have data close to the source. It means flexible options for a better future and this is, in essence, the true meaning of sustainability.

