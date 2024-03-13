Schneider Electric has announced that Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology products specialising in electronic components, enterprise computing and intelligent solutions, has become a new Schneider Electric Elite IT Solutions Provider Partner in Europe.

The collaboration will future-proof channel partners’ ability to meet emerging technologies – empowering the channel ecosystem with a full-stack, specialist European distribution model that delivers sustainable end-to-end solutions for on-premises data centres and high-density physical infrastructure systems, AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and hybrid-cloud applications.

Further, the collaboration will provide a new generation of channel partners, including MSPs, ISVs, systems integrators, cloud, telco and enterprise organisations, with complete access to Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for data centres portfolio, thereby enabling customers to meet imminent regulatory requirements such as the European Energy Efficiency Directive (EED), by utilising the latest in sustainable, energy efficient and intelligent data centre solutions.

“At Arrow, we pride ourselves on working with some of the world’s leading technology manufacturers, and as AI adoption gathers pace, it is essential that we provide our channel partners with solutions that help address the increasing sustainability requirements of their end customers,” says Mike Worby, Head of Strategic Alliances for Arrow’s Enterprise Computing Solutions Business in EMEA. “Our new collaboration with Schneider Electric is another step forward in enhancing our sustainable solutions offering, helping our customers access the support and expertise they need to reduce their environmental impact.”

“As more organisations begin to embrace emerging technologies such as high-density data centres and GPU-powered computing environments, it’s essential that we diversify our distribution models and empower a new generation of partners with sustainable, energy efficient and turnkey infrastructure solutions,” says James Mealor, Strategic IT Channel Director, Schneider Electric, Europe. “Our new collaboration with Arrow marks an important next step in our journey to help ensure specialist applications are met with a full-stack approach that has sustainability front of mind, and we’re delighted to name them our newest Elite IT Solutions Provider Partner in Europe.”

Partnering to meet sustainability regulations

With the European Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) coming into effect in May 2024, partners, and end-users with an installed data centre capacity of 500kW and above must begin to disclose their energy performance data, including PUE ratings, temperature settings, waste heat, water, and renewable energy consumption. Software, data analytics and machine learning are integral to ensure more simplified and accurate reporting against the new regulations, and for businesses to meet long-term corporate sustainability requirements.

As part of the new collaboration, Arrow will provide channel partners with improved access to Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT software portfolio, including the latest evolution, which includes new model-based, automated sustainability metric reporting features that allow organisations to track, measure and report on specific regulatory reporting requirements at just the click of a button.

By doing so, channel partners can quickly harness the power of data to meet forthcoming regulatory requirements and share the insights with a complete ecosystem of expert partners, leveraging the company’s sustainability services to help reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy consumption, and minimise their environmental impact.