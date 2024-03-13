nLighten has announced that Hiren Vaghela has joined as the latest member of its fast-growing UK sales team. In his new role as Account Director, he will be responsible for managing and growing key nLighten customer account relationships.

Joining from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hiren is an experienced sales professional having worked across industries and businesses of different sizes in an account management, customer relationship and sales admin capacity. During his five years at HPE, Hiren focused on tier one commercial customers, where he was instrumental in developing strategic relationships, helping numerous accounts to achieve their hybrid cloud transformational goals.

“Providing technology solutions to enable businesses to achieve their desired outcomes is my passion,” says Hiren. “I am, therefore, hugely excited to have joined nLighten UK at such an exciting time in the company’s ongoing development. nLighten’s growing network of edge data centres in strategic regions of the UK and Europe provides highly available, low latency space for AI and ML hosting environments; I am thrilled to be working with businesses that are adopting these cutting-edge technologies for enhancing customer experiences.”

Justin Nesbitt, UK Sales Director at nLighten, comments, “Hiren’s arrival at nLighten UK comes at an opportune time as we continue to attract new customers while also working hard to grow existing key accounts. His proven track-record at HPE in major account management will be a great asset.”