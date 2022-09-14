Novva Data Centers has announced plans to open a new data centre in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Construction on the 275,000 square foot, 100MW, $400 million data centre began in October 2021, and the facility is expected to open in late 2023. The data centre, which will be located on a 20-acre campus, is Novva’s third location, joining existing facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and West Jordan, Utah.

“Since our founding, Novva has sought to bring purpose-built, futuristic, eco-friendly facilities to the Western United States and we’ve been very selective and intentional with our site locations,” says Wes Swenson, Founder and CEO of Novva Data Centers. “North Las Vegas is an ideal location for a data centre because it allows us to take advantage of the abundant renewable energy alternatives, and its proximity to the California and regional markets. It is a great addition to our other western data centre locations.”

“This also gives us another opportunity to implement our water-free cooling technology, which will save approximately 150 to 200 million gallons of water a year, and in 2024 we plan to deploy atmospheric water generation for landscape needs,” Wes continues. “The facility will also benefit from tax abatements from the state of Nevada, which were approved in the summer of 2022.”

The new North Las Vegas facility will be built with sustainability in mind by using renewable energy, and replicate Novva’s signature ‘wholocation’ experience. Wholocation refers to a combination of wholesale scale and retail colocation, which provides the ability to serve clients of any size and scalability needs – from those requiring one cabinet to 1,000+ cabinets.

“North Las Vegas is a growing hub for global brands and innovative industries and Novva’s new data centre will help to serve and attract top enterprises to our community,” says North Las Vegas Mayor, John Lee. “Novva’s track record of building thoughtful, sustainable data centres proves they will be good stewards of local resources while bringing major value as North Las Vegas builds upon its reputation as a business hub.”

The new facility was made possible with a recent growth equity investment which was announced earlier in the year. Novva plans to expand across the United States and expects to offer 1,000MW of designed data centre capacity by 2027 at several strategic, yet-to-be-named locations in addition to this newest Las Vegas site.

The data centre will feature robotics, high density cooling using water-free technology, containment, renewable energy in partnership with NV Energy, and a wholly owned on premise substation.

www.novva.com