Invicti Security has announced that Frank Catucci has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Security Research. Frank brings more than 20 years of experience in global application security and will help Invicti scale and advance AppSec effectiveness for its customers. His broad expertise in designing scalable application security-specific architectures and partnering with engineering and product teams will help Invicti continue innovating for the needs of today’s cyber security practitioners.

Most recently, Frank was the Head of Application and Product Security at Data Robot. Before this role, he was the Director of Application Security and DevSecOps and Security Researcher at Gartner, and the Director of Application Security for Qualys. Frank was a past OWASP Chapter President and a regular contributor to the OWASP bug bounty initiatives. He also conducts his own security research and speaks at information security conferences and events worldwide.

“Frank’s years of application security experience are invaluable for our business,” says Invicti CEO Michael George. “We are advancing the AppSec industry every day and welcome his vision to propel the industry forward and meet the ever-increasing need for meaningful research, education, training, and insight on all the latest threats and emerging trends.”

“After more than 20 years, companies are still struggling to develop AppSec programs and solutions that are scalable and efficient,” comments Frank. “Invicti is the best in DAST and already does a great job of accurately detecting and identifying the web application and API vulnerabilities, with deep intelligence, that matter most to our customers.”

