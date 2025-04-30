Kao Data and PepTalk to champion culture at new data centre

Author: Simon Rowley

Kao Data, a specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has partnered with JCA Engineering and global workforce engagement platform, PepTalk, to bring a first-of-its-kind, people-first approach to the construction of its new KLON-03 data centre, which allows AI users to deploy multi-megawatts (MWs) of direct-to-chip, liquid cooled infrastructure, alongside traditional air-cooled servers within the same Technology Suite.

As AI workloads continue to reshape global infrastructure demands, Kao Data is setting a new benchmark – combining cutting-edge engineering with a proactive focus on team wellbeing, safety, and performance. By embedding PepTalk’s real-time workforce intelligence into daily site operations, the project aims to elevate decision-making, anticipate risks early, and foster a stronger, safer site culture from the ground up.

PepTalk’s platform gathers live, anonymous feedback directly from the workforce, offering leadership a constant pulse on team morale, communication, and engagement. Instead of using feedback purely as a sentiment check, the system enables site managers to identify blind spots, unlock opportunities for improvement, and build a shared culture of accountability.

“As we build KLON-03, one of the UK’s most advanced AI-ready facilities, we want the same high standards applied to our technology reflected in the way we support people on site,” says Gavin Fernandez, Commercial & Delivery Director at Kao Data. “PepTalk’s insight helps us stay close to what matters – safety, morale, and team alignment – so we can deliver smarter and faster, with care.”

PepTalk has supported major construction projects across Europe and the US, helping reduce incidents, improve retention, and drive measurable cultural improvements.

“This partnership with Kao Data and JCA Engineering reflects a shared belief that world-class infrastructure is built not just by engineers, but by engaged, motivated teams,” says James Brogan, CEO and Co-founder of PepTalk. “With PepTalk embedded from day one, KLON-03 is leading the way in how culture can power performance.”

