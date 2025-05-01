Thorn and Zumtobel partner with National Data Centre Academy

Author: Simon Rowley

Thorn and its sister brand Zumtobel, both part of the Zumtobel Group, have announced a new partnership with the National Data Centre Academy (NDCA) – a dedicated facility for hands-on training in sustainable, energy-efficient data centre operations.

As Silver Sponsors of the Academy, Thorn and Zumtobel will provide high-performance lighting solutions throughout the venue, including Zumtobel’s TECTON continuous-row lighting system, which is already a proven success across several critical infrastructure projects in the UK.

The NDCA is seeking to redefine data centre training with immersive, real-world learning experiences. Inspired by the Eden Project and founded on a commitment to energy-efficient and sustainable IT operations, the Academy is on a mission to raise standards across the industry.

John Booth, Technical Director of the NDCA, comments, “Data centres are critical infrastructure, and with this partnership, we can demonstrate exactly how world-class engineering, lighting design, and sustainability can go hand in hand. Lighting plays a crucial role in the function and aesthetic of modern data centres. With Zumtobel and Thorn’s involvement, we can show what best practices look like from the moment our digital technicians enter the building.”

Ed Haslett, Divisional Director for Critical Facilities, Thorn and Zumtobel UK & Ireland, adds, “We’re not just lighting a space – we’re supporting the industry’s future. Our solutions are proven in live data centre environments and now they’ll help train the next generation too.”

This partnership builds on Thorn and Zumtobel’s growing presence in the data centre sector, including projects like Kao Data, where the TECTON system was key in supporting its low PUE goals and BREEAM Excellent credentials.

