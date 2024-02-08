Iceotope has achieved chip-level cooling up to 1000W and beyond. The published results in, ‘Achieving chip cooling at 1000W and beyond with single phase precision liquid cooling’, validate how single-phase liquid cooling can achieve 1000W cooling and the thermal performance of precision liquid cooling.

The data centre industry is looking to liquid cooling as the solution for solving challenges such as the compute densities required for AI, the overall rising thermal design power of IT equipment, and the need for sustainable cooling solutions. Data centre operators must know they are future-proofing their infrastructure investment for 1000W to 1500W to 2000W CPUs and GPUs in the coming years. The testing conducted by Iceotope Labs has demonstrated how precision liquid cooling technology is expected to meet these challenges.

Key findings from the testing include:

At a flow rate of 7l/min, Iceotope’s copper-pinned KUL SINK achieved a thermal resistance of 0.039K/W when a 1000W heat load was applied to Intel’s Airport Cove thermal test vehicle (TTV), a thermal emulator for the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This translates to an 11.4% improvement in thermal resistance, compared to a like-for-like test of a tank immersion product containing a forced-flow heatsink.

Thermal resistance remains almost constant at a given flow rate as the power was increased from 250W to 1000W.

The results demonstrate high confidence that testing at 1500W will yield the same consistency based on the testing of the thermal resistance from 250W to 1000W.

“Iceotope precision liquid cooling technology has achieved an important industry milestone by demonstrating enhanced thermal performance capability compared to other competing liquid cooling technologies,” says Neil Edmunds, Vice President of Product Management at Iceotope.

“We are confident that future testing of our standard solution at elevated power levels will demonstrate further inherent cooling capability. Iceotope is also continuing to develop new solutions which enable even higher roadmap power levels to be attained in a safe, sustainable and scalable way.”

“The ability to cool 1000W silicon is a key milestone in building the runway for silicon with higher thermal design power and enabling efficient data centre and Edge cluster solutions of the future,” says Mohan J Kumar, Intel Fellow.

