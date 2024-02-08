virtualDCS is now hosting a transformational cloud technology firm, Vapour’s Veeam backups on behalf of its customers, after the two companies entered into a new partnership to bring unprecedented scale, flexibility, and security to clients’ data management.

As part of the agreement, Jason Fenwick, who spent seven years at Vapour as Lead Cloud Infrastructure Engineer and has worked in the IT industry for more than 30 years, has joined virtualDCS as Solutions Engineer. As well as having a strong knowledge of the company’s client base, Jason knows Vapour’s platforms inside-out, meaning his appointment will ensure service continuity and an excellent end-user experience for the firm’s customers.

In addition, virtualDCS has appointed Tom Best as Technical Support Apprentice. Tom will work alongside Jason and the wider virtualDCS team, handling support queries and helping to manage virtualDCS’s CloudCover backup and disaster recovery services.

Vapour has been a partner of Veeam since January 2021, but was keen to supercharge its data protection strategy to bring new dynamics of security, scalability, and efficiency to its customer base. All Vapour’s Veeam services have now been migrated over to virtualDCS, and have bolstered the business’s ability to deliver greater resilience, technical support, and agile cloud growth for both new and existing customers.

Jason Newell, Channel Director from virtualDCS, says, “We’re very pleased to welcome Jason and Tom to the team. Jason’s understanding of Vapour’s system and customers made him the perfect person to manage and oversee the transition, and we’re delighted that he’ll continue to be their key point of contact moving forward.

“The whole virtualDCS CloudCover recovery suite has been certified ‘reseller ready’ having been audited and approved by Veeam for use in the channel. This year, virtualDCS was also awarded the Veeam Global Innovation Award — the first company in Europe to receive the accolade. These achievements not only set virtualDCS apart as a trusted Veeam Platinum partner, but also strengthen the company’s stance as a safe pair of hands for service providers and their customers.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Vapour in building out its disaster recovery and business continuity portfolio. The enhancements offered by virtualDCS mean that Veeam plus CloudCover gives partners capabilities way above those offered by other Veeam service providers. These include Azure AD backup, Kubernetes backup, and our latest clean room ransomware protection that is now inclusive in our Cloud Connect Offsite Backup solution.”

Elaborating on the partnership, Vapour’s CEO, Tim Mercer explains, “As two businesses working in the same field, we’ve always known virtualDCS and had a high regard for their expertise. The IT industry is continually evolving and we’re now in a world where specialists thrive, and there is no doubt that virtualDCS is widely recognised for being backup, disaster recovery and cloud hosting experts.

“Crucially, our customers are at the heart of this new partnership. And as we continually expand our cloud portfolio, working with organisations of all sizes and across all industries, we’re always looking for ways to provide additional layers of availability and security. This leap enables us to offer even more virtualDCS CloudCover services, knowing that we have the best system, reliability, support and technical expertise behind us, giving both our team and customers complete confidence in our toolkit.”

