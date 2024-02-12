CAST has announced the winter 2024 release of CAST Highlight, introducing the CO2 emission estimator (beta) capability that enables organisations to estimate and potentially reduce CO2 emissions and energy consumption by addressing green deficiencies in their custom software application portfolios.

In this beta version, calculations are based on a combination of automatically generated insights about the software condition and user-configurable parameters, such as the number of servers or virtual machines, their utilisation, energy demand, and more. Moreover, CAST Highlight recommends the best course of action for addressing these green deficiencies in the software.

“The CO2 Emission Estimator in CAST Highlight represents our ongoing commitment to help organisations utilise software intelligence to improve the green impact of their applications,” says Vice President, Greg Rivera, CAST Highlight. “This capability further empowers organisations to reduce their environmental impact while simultaneously reducing operational costs.”

This builds on CAST’s Highlight’s Green Software Insights capability that automatically analyses application code for green impact, giving organisations a holistic understanding of opportunities to reduce software energy consumption.

The latest release also includes a new cloud migration wave advisor and an updated code reader. The former provides automated recommendations on the sequence of applications to move and optimise for cloud. The latter enables users to streamline application code analysis using a new and simplified user experience for Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Additional detail about the CAST Highlight winter 2024 release is available here.