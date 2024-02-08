Infinidat, a provider of enterprise storage solutions, has announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Steve Sullivan, Infinidat’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), to the prestigious 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list, which recognises the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. Steve Sullivan is a storage industry veteran with over 25 years of executive sales experience.

“Infinidat is unwaveringly devoted to the channel, prioritising the empowerment and readiness of our partners to excel with the most compelling enterprise solutions in the industry,” states Steve Sullivan. “The recognition as a CRN Channel Chief for 2024 is extremely exciting for me, as this honour underscores our commitment to collaboratively engage with our channel partners daily, fostering business growth, and delivering substantial technical and business value to our mutual enterprise customers. Our success is built on a foundation of attentive listening to our channel partners, ensuring that, together, we achieve victory.”

As Infinidat’s CRO, Steve Sullivan is responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating activities within Infinidat, including channel sales and customer success on a global scale. He provides dynamic leadership for high-performance teams that are data-driven, insights-oriented and proactive with channel partners. He has been able to successfully scale partner relationships through collaborative and cohesive go-to-market strategies and programs.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” says Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”