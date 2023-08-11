GLP is pleased to announce that it has broken ground on Tokyo West 1 (TKW1), its first three-building data centre campus totalling 31MW IT load in West Tokyo, Japan.

Building one represents the first phase of the three-building campus and is expected to be ready for service by February 2025. It is designed to meet both hyperscale and enterprise customer requirements for physical and cyber security, safety, reliability, and sustainability. Buildings two and three representing 10MW and 11MW IT load respectively, will be developed in sequence in the vicinity of the same site. Located in an area with low natural disaster risk to promote stable business continuity, the campus is situated within a network-rich environment and is in proximity to some of the largest enterprise, IT and telecommunications and hyperscale companies. The new facility will also feature amenities including private meeting rooms, offices and common rest areas such as a lounge to provide customers with an optimal working environment.

Leveraging its existing real estate portfolio and core capabilities of acquiring land for development, GLP has assembled a dedicated global team of trusted data centre industry veterans. Combined with experienced local professionals, the team is well-equipped to provide full-scale data centre technical expertise in design, delivery, and operations. TKW1 will be constructed to LEED Gold certification standards and will benefit from GLP’s renewable energy business, offering clean sources of energy to advance the sustainability objectives of its future enterprise and hyperscale customers.

“This ground-breaking marks our first data centre facility in this region and represents a significant milestone as we further establish our digital infrastructure business to be a leading provider in Japan. As a rising data centre hub in Asia, Tokyo is a prime location for our entry into the market and we look forward to serving hyperscale and enterprise customers’ data capacity needs in this region,” says Yoshiyuki Chosa, President and CEO of GLP Japan. “We will leverage our expertise, scale and synergies with our renewable energy business to provide customers with sustainable digital infrastructure to power the future.”

