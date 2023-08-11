ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Thailand (STT GDC) has announced STT Bangkok 3, its third data centre in Thailand. Slated for opening by the end of 2023, it will be located within the One Bangkok district, Thailand’s largest integrated mixed-use development in Bangkok’s central business district.

The data centre’s strategic location pairs top-quality commercial spaces with world-class data centre solutions and services, offering its customers high-quality colocation space and low-latency network connectivity critical for digital-focused businesses.

Digital infrastructure remains a critical building block in Thailand’s digital transformation journey, promoting economic growth and fostering innovation in the region. According to the e-Conomy SEA Report 2022, by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company, Southeast Asia’s digital economy comprised of the ASEAN-6 countries is projected to reach a value of approximately US$330bn by 2025. Thailand, with the region’s second largest digital economy, recorded a substantial digital economy value of US$35bn in 2022. This growth can be partly attributed to investment promotion policies in the data centre industry, the growing demand for highly secure data storage facilities, and businesses’ rapid adoption of various cloud services. With increasing digital usage, demand for data centre services in Thailand is poised for continued growth.

Key features of STT Bangkok 3:

A new 2MW data centre in a prime city location that joins STT Bangkok 1 (operational since 2021) and STT Bangkok 2 to collectively provide a total IT capacity of 42MW.

Certified reliability and security: Holds international certifications including Uptime Institute’s Tier III, ISO-27001, and PCI-DSS, ensuring enterprise-level reliability and security.

Advantageous location: Strategically located with excellent transportation access, providing businesses with convenient access to digital infrastructure in the heart of Bangkok.

Carrier density: Right from the outset, it will provide access to a diverse range of telecommunication carriers and network service providers. This ensures businesses have access to numerous connectivity options to enhance network resiliency and security.

Commitment to sustainability: In line with One Bangkok’s ambition to set new benchmarks and align to international standards for sustainable development as well as STT GDC’s pledge for carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030, STT Bangkok 3 will be powered more sustainably with district cooling energy.

The advantages of STT Bangkok 3’s low latency connections, carrier density and excellent accessibility will enable tenants within the district to enjoy a combination of robust connectivity options and convenient access to top-notch data centre facilities, further reinforcing One Bangkok as the premier address of choice for businesses.

