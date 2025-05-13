Flex doubles EU footprint to power AI data centres

Author: Carly Weller

Anord Mardix, the Critical Power Business of Flex, has announced a significant expansion of its European operations to enhance its power offerings for data centres.

The company recently acquired a new manufacturing site in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, doubling Flex’s power product capacity in Europe from 616,000 to 1,200,000ft2 to meet rising customer demand for AI-driven power solutions. Flex has strategically established over 11 million square feet of regionalised manufacturing capacity in Europe, to better serve local demand.

Flex is expanding in Poland as part of its global growth strategy to invest in essential power and data centre technologies and sites to meet the growing customer demand.

The new Polish site comes after opening a second facility in Dundalk, adding 120,000ft2, doubling Anord Mardix’s capacity in Ireland. The Dundalk facility, named D2, assembles switchgear products to efficiently meet the rising global demand for reliable data centre power, fuelled by AI growth.

Additionally, the company recently opened a new US critical power product manufacturing and assembly facility in Dallas, Texas, and made two important acquisitions: Crown Technical Systems, which specialises in power distribution solutions, and JetCool Technologies, which added liquid cooling products to the Flex data centre portfolio.

Employing 700+ skilled workers, Flex’s new Bielsko-Biała site is fully operational. The teams will produce an extensive portfolio of grid-to-chip products, including Low Voltage/Medium Voltage (LV/MV) Switchgear, Power Pods and Busway systems. Flex’s focus is a direct response to its customers’ increasing requirements for next-generation power infrastructure that enables faster data centre deployment at scale.

Flex is planning to expand the site to support PowerPods production, meeting the changing needs of its customers.

The establishment of this new Polish site is a prime opportunity for the workforce to be a part of Flex’s global growth plan, ensuring the company’s ability to deliver innovative power solutions from the grid to the chip. The dedication to expanding Flex’s manufacturing footprint of more than 30 sites in EMEA reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and support in an era of accelerated technological advancement.