DOLD’s energy monitoring keeps colocation costs in-check

Author: Simon Rowley

DOLD Industries UK, a trusted provider of network monitoring and functional safety solutions across industrial and infrastructure sectors, has launched the RL9405 Smart Energy Meter – enabling colocation customers to gain accurate control over rack-level energy use, meaning they only pay for what you use.

The ultra-compact RL9405 (just 35mm wide) fits easily into dense server racks, offering precise, real-time energy monitoring – without complex wiring or infrastructure upgrades. Fast to deploy, it enables fair, usage-based billing, pinpoints system inefficiencies, optimises workloads, and helps avoid costly overuse.

Track live and historical energy data, detect anomalies, and flag potential issues early – enabling smarter preventive maintenance and reduced downtime. Even during power outages, the RL9405 securely stores energy data, ensuring critical insights are never lost.

With Modbus TCP/RTU connectivity, remote monitoring is simple and seamless, integrating with existing systems to optimise operational efficiency. For more information, click here.

